Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 374,402 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 254,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 334,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 137,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.08. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

