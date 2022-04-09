Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.53 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

