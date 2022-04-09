Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,321 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 978.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,766 shares of company stock worth $3,118,989 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $118.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.55 and its 200 day moving average is $111.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

