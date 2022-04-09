Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 976.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after buying an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,617,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after buying an additional 110,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $22,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.

NYSE AVY opened at $175.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

