Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,769.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 877,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after buying an additional 830,780 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,621,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 210,400 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,403 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04.

