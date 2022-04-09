Viacoin (VIA) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,498.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $3,498.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.49 or 0.00263749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001357 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

