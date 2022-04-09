Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $75.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.27.

VSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $372,618,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $217,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

