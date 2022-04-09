VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL) Shares Up 0.1%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.85. 401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82.
