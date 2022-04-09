VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Trading Down 0.1%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.59 and last traded at $72.30. Approximately 117,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 181,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.62.
