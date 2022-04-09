Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.10

Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $8.78. Vince shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 5,546 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.37.

In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 7,709 shares of company stock worth $62,272 in the last ninety days. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNCE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vince by 2,032.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vince during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vince by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

