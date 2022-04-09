Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 498.0% during the third quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 352,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 293,271 shares during the period.

