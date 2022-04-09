Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $122.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.99. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.57. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.