Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) to report $112.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.10 million and the highest is $113.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year sales of $539.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $549.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $612.90 million, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $626.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vivid Seats.
SEAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $10.08 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.87.
About Vivid Seats (Get Rating)
Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
