Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) to report $112.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.10 million and the highest is $113.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year sales of $539.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $549.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $612.90 million, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $626.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vivid Seats.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

SEAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $10.08 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.87.

About Vivid Seats (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.