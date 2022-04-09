VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.49

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $7.94. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 100,586 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

