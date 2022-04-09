Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given New GBX 145 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.90) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VOD. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 171.93 ($2.25).

VOD opened at GBX 129.28 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.60. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -258.56.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

