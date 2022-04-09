Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given New GBX 145 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VODGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.90) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VOD. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 171.93 ($2.25).

VOD opened at GBX 129.28 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.60. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -258.56.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

