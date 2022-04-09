Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.00

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 18800098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.98 ($1.68).

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.93 ($2.25).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -258.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.60.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.