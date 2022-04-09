Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.00

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VODGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 18800098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.98 ($1.68).

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.93 ($2.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -258.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.60.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.