Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.92.

Shares of VOD opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.