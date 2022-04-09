Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLPNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.50 ($45.60) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Voestalpine stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 442. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

