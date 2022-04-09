Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $248.38 Million

Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) will announce $248.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $260.51 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $344.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.61. 633,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,575. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,519,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Voya Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $74,473,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after buying an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

