Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $248.38 Million

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) will announce $248.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $260.51 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $344.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.61. 633,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,575. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,519,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Voya Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $74,473,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after buying an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.