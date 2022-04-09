Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) COO Sells $12,597.75 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) COO Robin Swartz sold 1,527 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $12,597.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robin Swartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VYGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 73,318 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.