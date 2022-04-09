W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $527.06

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $527.06 and last traded at $517.30, with a volume of 2343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $526.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $491.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

