W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 1-Year High at $527.06

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $527.06 and last traded at $517.30, with a volume of 2343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $526.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $491.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

