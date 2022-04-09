Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WNC. TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $612.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,200.00%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

