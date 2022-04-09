Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

WBA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.42. 6,162,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,192,635. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

