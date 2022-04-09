Warburg Research Reiterates €161.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($176.92) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($220.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €151.40 ($166.37).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €81.90 ($90.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €88.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €116.21. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a 1 year high of €205.40 ($225.71).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

