Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

NYSE WCN opened at $144.89 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $113.66 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

