WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $174.51, but opened at $191.98. WD-40 shares last traded at $197.91, with a volume of 1,365 shares.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

WDFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in WD-40 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.03.

About WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

