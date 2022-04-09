WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSMM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,583 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

