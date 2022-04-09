WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.33.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $115.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

