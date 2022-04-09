WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 96,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 291,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 479,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $68.75. 9,301,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96.

