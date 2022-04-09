WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 576 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $7.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,060. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

