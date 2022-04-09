WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 987.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.90. 1,116,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.