WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 116 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after buying an additional 348,257 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP traded up $3.09 on Friday, reaching $103.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,175,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,827. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

