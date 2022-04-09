Wells Fargo & Company Increases SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $18.50

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.50 to $18.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SITC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

SITC stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 215,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SITE Centers by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

