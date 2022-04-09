Wells Fargo & Company Trims Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Target Price to $95.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.71.

NYSE CRI opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Carter’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

