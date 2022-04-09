Wells Fargo & Company Trims Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price to $70.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

