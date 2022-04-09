Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) CIO Greg E. Handler Purchases 14,468 Shares of Stock

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) CIO Greg E. Handler bought 14,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $22,570.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.99. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 534.84 and a quick ratio of 534.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

