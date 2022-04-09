Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $114.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. Westlake has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.32.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Westlake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

