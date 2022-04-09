Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.93

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 35614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

UP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 884,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

