Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Cut to “Sell” at Cfra

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cfra to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

WHR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Whirlpool by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Whirlpool by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

