Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

SPGYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

SPGYF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. 57,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,355. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

