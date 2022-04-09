WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group cut WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of WHF opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $354.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.