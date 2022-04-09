Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $140.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $146.92 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

