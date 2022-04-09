Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Position Trimmed by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,113,000 after acquiring an additional 548,569 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 69.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,822 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 10.3% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,497,000 after purchasing an additional 142,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.90. 726,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average of $142.61. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $329.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.94.

Wix.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.