Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $134.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.91.

Shares of EW opened at $123.92 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.43 and a 200-day moving average of $114.93.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,859 shares of company stock valued at $22,865,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

