Woodcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,567.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 39.3% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $9,567.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.69 or 0.07601274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00263387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.34 or 0.00765001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00097965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.42 or 0.00555924 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00389671 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

