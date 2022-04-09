Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Woodward by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Woodward by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Woodward by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Woodward by 8.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

WWD opened at $116.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.08 million. Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

