Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3,136.96

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,136.96 ($41.14) and traded as low as GBX 3,092.50 ($40.56). Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 3,305 ($43.34), with a volume of 73,848 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,408.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Get Worldwide Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Doug McCutcheon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,110 ($40.79) per share, with a total value of £155,500 ($203,934.43).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.