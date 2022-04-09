XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.58

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and traded as low as $8.74. XBiotech shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 31,083 shares changing hands.
XBIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut XBiotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on XBiotech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55.
XBiotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIT)
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.
