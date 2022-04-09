XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.58

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and traded as low as $8.74. XBiotech shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 31,083 shares changing hands.

XBIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut XBiotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on XBiotech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,223,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares during the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

