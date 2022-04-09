Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $74.82 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.